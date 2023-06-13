Shareholders want removal of bottlenecks inhibiting manufacturing, foreign investors

By Peter Egwuatu

Shareholders of quoted companies have emphasized the need for the new administration led by President Bola Tinubu, to quickly start implementing strategies toward attracting foreign investors and eliminating investment bottlenecks to save the local manufacturing firms from collapsing.

The shareholders who spoke to Vanguard disclosed that many of the quoted manufacturing companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, are faced with challenges such as exchange rate volatility, raw materials importation, repatriation of dividend by foreign investors, high cost of production, among others.

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard, Mr Moses Igbrude, National Co-ordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, ISAN, said: “ President Tinubu, should as quickly as possible, begin to implement measures toward attract foreign investors, repatriation of dividend and reducing high cost of production among others.

“As it is now many of our companies are reducing production of products due to lack of adequate supply of essential raw materials, shutting down plants and outsourcing products. This is not good for a country aspiring for growth. We continue to see an increase in unemployment, inflation and reduction in purchasing power.

“We expect the new government to save the local manufacturing companies from total collapse as some of them, such as GloxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria, GSK Plc, Unilever Nigeria Plc etc. We need the government to address the multiple foreign exchange, raw materials importation challenges, power among others as promised by President Tinubu.”

Speaking also, another shareholders activist, and former President of Nigerian Shareholders Solidarity Association, NSSA said: “We call on the government to save our companies from total collapse. The government needs to encourage the local manufacturers to be able to create employment. There is a high cost of production and some foreign investors are leaving the country. President Tinubu needs to begin to address all these challenges as he alluded in his inaugural speech.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of GSK Nigeria, while responding to why the company is downsizing its products manufacturing, said: “The challenges ahead are quite significant, as some of you may have read reports from a few media houses regarding the supply constraints on GSK drugs in the market, we must mention that it continues to be very challenging with foreign exchange non-availability affecting our ability to settle foreign currency denominated trade payables with product suppliers. As a result, it remains difficult to maintain consistent supply to the market.”