SGF: North Central group Commends President Tinubu, caution Akume to be weary of fifth columists.By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The North Central Youth Coalition has praised President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his early steps since assumption of office.

The group described the subsidy removal as one in the right direction that will help check corruption and ensure that the masses get the desired dividends of democracy.

The group made this known in a statement signed by its President, Adekunle Amos and Secretary, Olakunle Olarenwaju Dare.

They also praised the President for the appointment made thus far, said it is inline with the Federal Character principle, fairness and Justice which will engender peace to the country.

They particularly praised the President for appointment of Sen. George Akume as Secretary to the Federal Government, described him as a round peg in a round hole.

The group however cautioned the SGF to be weary of fifth columists, said the attempt to hijack the reception organised for him by Barr Aisha Gana (the brain child initiator of the reception) was a pointer to the level those fifth colummnist will go to to cause mischief.

“The attempt by Mrs Ginika Florence Tor in collaboration with others to hijack the dinner held last Saturday to celebrate the appointment of Secretary to Government of the Federation, George Akume was unfortunate.

“The brilliantly conceived idea to celebrate the well deserved appointment of Sen. George Acume as the Secretary to the government of the federation that was widely welcomed took a twist, with Madam Ginika seen to be the one who ended up championing and hijacking the entire show.

“Majority of those who attended the reception were members of the PDP and Labour Party supporters. The SGF should be cautious of mischief makers who may want to reap where they did not sow.

“We wish to place on record that 70% of the people at the event were against the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and wondered why such was allowed, if not for efforts to play to the gallery.

“There were 2% of people of North Central Region at the Dinner with 2% from North West, 1% of North East indigenes, 1% of South West, 3% of South South, leaving the South East with 89% of people who brought nothing to the table during the election.

“We therefore urge the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to be careful so as not to be mislead. As a seasoned administrator, with track records of ccomplishments, so much is desired.

“Without overstating the obvious, the SGF is a man widely loved and respected personality in the society, and also a pride to the APC in North Central Nigeria.

“We strongly advise the SGF to remain vigilant and to be focused on rewarding the people who sincerely worked for the Party during the last election so that they can be encouraged to continue to work for the ruling party.”

While expressing optimism that the Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a new dawn for Nigeria, expressed confidence in the ability of the SGF to serve as the engine room of the administration, having shown in time past that he has a magic wands.