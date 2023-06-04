SGF: ‘Akume’s experience, critical to success of Tinubu administration’

By Uche Kenechukwu



A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC. Senator Adesoji Akanbi, has said the appointment of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, will ensure smooth running of the Tinubu administration.



He explained that the former Benue State governor isn’t new to governance at top level, saying he brings wide experience to the table.

Akanbi, who said this in a statement made available to Vanguard, said the timing of the appointment was apt given how crucial the position is to governance.



He said:”George Akume is not new, he is actually in a familiar terrain.



“His wealth of knowledge will definitely be of use in this new administration. And once again, I must commend the President, for his apt instinct, his knowledge and choice of people and his believe in people’s capacity and capabilities. I wish George Akume, God’s guidance in his new position.



“Akume was elected under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Benue North West senatorial district. He became the Minority Leader of the Senate from June 2011 to June 2015. And was also the Chairman Senate Committee on Army during his political period in the Red Chamber, before he was appointed in 2019, as the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs by former President Muhammadu Buhari.”