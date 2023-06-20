Service Chiefs: Nwosu commends Tinubu, says appointment nationalistic

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor and President Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa, Uche Nwosu, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment of the Service Chiefs, saying that Tinubu has the nation at heart and was committed to solving challenges confronting the nation.

Nwosu in a statement, said Tinubu has demonstrated nationalism through his dedication in signing bills into law, ranging from the student loan bill, electricity distribution bill and of recent, the appointment of Service Chiefs.

The statement read: “The recent reshuffling of Service Chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is commendable.

“Since assuming office, President Tinubu has demonstrated by the Bills he signed into law, and by the appointments and pronouncements he made that his administration is one where the leader understands the peculiar challenges facing the country.

“Mr President in his drive for holistic national repositioning delved into the education sector where the recent education loan scheme act would provide Nigerians with opportunities to pursue their academic goals, regardless of their social or economic background.

“Recall the electricity distribution bill that President Tinubu also signed into law, thereby bringing to an end, the belated controversy on electricity distribution that has slowed the wheel of the nation’s march towards industrialization.

“The latest hallmark of the administration is the appointment of Service Chiefs to ensure the security of lives and properties, and to defend and enforce Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“By selecting fine and well decorated officers from all regions of the country to man our security outfits, Mr President has demonstrated his deep understanding of the country, its people, as well as showing his unflinching commitment to one Nation bound in love and unity, where tribe, tongue and religion does not matter.

“I therefore urge the new Service Chiefs to deliver on their mandate, and restore our country to its former glory where lives are sacred, and investment, economic opportunities and political stability flourishes.”