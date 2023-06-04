Serie A: Osimhen breaks records, wins top scorer award

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has made history as the first African player to be crowned the Serie A top goalscorer.

The Nigeria international also became the first to combine that with the Scudetto since 2009.

Napoli won the title with five games to spare and with Lautaro Martinez, his closest rival, firing blanks on Saturday, Osimhen seals his crown as the league’s top goal poacher.

Former Sweden international, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the last player to combine both the Scudetto and the top scorer award for Inter Milan in 2008/09.

The striker is the fourth Capocannoniere for Napoli in the post-war period after Diego Maradona in 1987-88 (when Milan won the title), Edinson Cavani in 2012-13 and Gonzalo Higuain in 2015-16, both with Juventus taking the Scudetto.

Osimhen had already beaten George Weah’s record of 47 goals in the Italian top fligh