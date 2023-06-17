Senators Oshiomohle, Okpebholo’ll work for APC fortunes – Party chieftain, Inegbeniki

Chief Francis Inegbeniki

Chief Francis Inegbeniki, State Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo Central Senatorial district, Edo State, has expressed hope that Senator Adams Oshiomohle and Senator Monday Okpebholo will work for the progress of APC in Edo State.

Inegbeniki, Edo Senatorial Caucus Chairman, gave the assurance in an interview with newmen at the reception organised by the Akpakomiza Campaign Organization after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly for Senator Monday Okpebholo and Rt. Hon. Prince Odi Okojie, House of Representatives.

The APC chieftain congratulated Senator Oshiomohle who is APC leader in Edo State and Senator Monday Okpebholo on their sucessful inauguration to represent Edo North and Edo Central at the Senate.

Reacting to a viral list of how the senators voted, Inegbeniki urged Edo people to disregard the fake list indicating how Senators voted, adding that APC in Edo Central Senatorial district has implicit confidence in Senator Okpebholo and Senator Oshiomhole.

“Senator Monday Okpobholo is a grassroots politician who has always been a faithful member of the party and he holds the record of being the first APC senatorial candidate to emerged as senator in Edo central district since the return to democratic rule in 1999.”

According to Inegbeneki , “the circulated voting pattern is the handy work of mischief makers who are yet to get over the trauma of losing the national Assembly elections in Esan land.”

” Senator Monday Okpobholo is a party man to the core, he believes in the ability and capability of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate and will continue to support them in every appropriate ways to succeed.”

He further accused the fifth columnist of attempt to distract the Senator Okpobholo from his goal of giving the best form of representation to Edo central and also setting a template to keep the party on the winning pact.

” With my knowledge of the National Assembly and a former Senatorial candidate of APC in the 2015 National Assembly Elections, it is not possible to know whom the Senators voted for and wondering where the enemies of progress manufactured the viral voting pattern in circulation.”