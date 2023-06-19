Senator Dafinone visits Sapele Technical School, promises to bring positive development

The Senator representing Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone has paid a fact-finding visit to the Sapele Technical School in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of the state where he met with students, teachers, and community leaders.

The school, Vanguard learnt has been without power for the past two years, and the senator was appalled with the state of disrepair.

Dafinone who arrived at the school at exactly 12:52 pm was welcomed by the Principal, Mrs Itawansa Rosemary, the Vice Principal, Technical, Mrs Ohwofasa, teachers and students of the school

While welcoming the Senator The school principal, gave a heartbreaking account of how she came to the school one and a half years ago and how she met the school in a bad State. She said the lack of power has made it impossible to run the workshops, and that the students have been forced to learn in darkness.

“It’s a very difficult situation, the students are frustrated, and the teachers are demoralized. We’re all just hoping that something will change soon. I use over one hundred thousand naira to run this school every month”

Mrs. Itawansa also said that the school has been the target of vandalism. that thieves have broken into the workshops and stolen tools and equipment.

“It’s like a nightmare,” she said. “We’re just trying to keep the school going, but it’s an uphill battle.”

The Senator was then conducted round the school premises, with a visit to some of the departments which include Automobile, Electrical and Furniture workshop.

Clearly moved by the school principal’s testimony and what he had seen the senator promised to do everything he can to bring positive development to the school. He said he would work with the state and federal government to get the power restored, and he would also look into other ways to improve the school’s infrastructure.

“I’m not going to make any promises that I can’t keep,” he said. “But I can promise that I’m going to do everything I can to help this school.

“This a fact-finding visit, I understand what our community wants I will carry that message to the state and to the federal and be sure that we are doing the right thing. And I know what the end goal is and will be sure that we carry it out.”

One of the Community representatives, Chief Omoraka Dickson, who represented Okirighwre Community while speaking to journalists thanked the Senator for finding time to visit the school,

“You can see the extent of damage this School is experiencing but we hope since he has visited like he said on a fact-finding mission, we I’ll begin to see positivity and this school that once used to be the pride of Sapele will not be left to rot away”

The Senator was accompanied by Delta Central All Progressive Congress, APC, Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Chief Ejaife Odebala, an APC chieftain and a host of others.