June 14, 2023

Senate writes Tinubu on inauguration

The Senate has written President Muhammadu Buhari on the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

This followed a motion by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin during plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Jibrin said “That the Senate do send a message to Mr. President C-in-C informing him that a quorum of the Senate has assembled.

“And that the Presiding Officers of the 10 Senate, National Assembly have been elected as follows: Sen. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom North-West); Sen. Barau Jibrin (Kano North).

“That the Senate do send a congratulatory message to the Honourable Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on their election; and that the Senate had elected its Presiding Officers.

“That the Senate do send a message to the following International Parliamentary Bodies informing them that a quorum of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly has assembled and is ready to receive any communication.

“African Union (AU); Common Wealth Parliamentary Association (CPA); Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU); ECOWAS Parliament;

“Pan African Parliament and Association of Senate, Shoora and Equivalent Council in Africa and the Arab World”.

The upper chamber also set up a Welfare Committee to look into the welfare of members.

Sen. Isa Jibrin (APC-Kogi ) is to chair the committee while Darlington Nwokocha (LP-Abia) is the Vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned till July 4

