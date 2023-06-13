Senate President: Ethnic youth leaders hail Akpabio’s emergence

Akpabio

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NENYLC) have commended Senator Godswill Akpabio on his historic election as the President of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly.

NENYLC President-General, Comrade Terry Obieh in a statement in Abuja, eulogized Akpabio for his tenacity and commitment to the service of Nigeria.

Obieh who doubles as the President General of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council noted that Akpabio’s election comes at a time governance, under President Bola Tinubu, is being re-tooled for the benefit of the masses.

This, according to him, is to regain the trust and interest of the citizens in the national project of good and progressive governance for which the National Assembly, as the democratically elected representatives of the people must play a major role.

He urged Akpabio to be a strong partner in the present administration’s effort toward taking the country to the next level.

Obieh also urged Akpabio and the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to justify the confidence reposed in them especially at a moment such as this one.