Senate Presidency: Principles of justice, fairness, equity must prevail — Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

…says all govs’ve agreed to support the choice of President

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has disclosed that all governors across party lines in Nigeria have agreed to support the choice of the president on the leadership of the Senate.

The governor made the disclosure yesterday, during the post-inauguration second term thanksgiving service held for him by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Oyo State chapter in conjunction with fathers of faith in the state.

Held at the Orita-Mefa Baptist Church, Total Garden, Ibadan, Makinde opined that the country is surrounded by enemies, who believe in sowing seeds of discord.

The governor spoke against the backdrop of ongoing political intrigues among members of the senate to elect a Muslim northerner to lead the red chamber against the choice of the President and all state governors for a Christian Senate President in the interest of religious balancing, having had the president and vice president as Muslims.

He said: “We have an assignment, and it is a big deal for this country. This time tomorrow, the leadership of the National Assembly will be known. But our reality is that there are enemies in this country. They believe in sowing seeds of discord.”

“They tried it in Oyo State; a couple of days before my election, they tried to polarise the state along religious lines; the mobilised Muslims and the state that look, is a Christian don’t vote for him.”

“But of course in Oyo State, we did not allow them. So, they went away in shame. And we will do it at the national level as well tomorrow. They will go away in shame.”

“We already have a President that is of Islamic faith; we have a Vice President that is of Islamic faith, number three is going to be the Senate President.”

“And what we are saying across party lines, all the governors in Nigeria, and I am saying is public, we came together and we said we will support the choice of the president who is a Christian from the South-South region of Nigeria.”

“We are not playing religious politics, but what is fair is fair. We stood for the southern presidency, will stand for justice, we stood for fairness and we are going to stand for equity as well.”

“So I will be at the National Assembly tomorrow. Even though I wasn’t elected a senator and I have never been elected one. I will be there with other of my colleagues. We have fixed a meeting for this afternoon, that is why I am not going to stay long.”

“We will go and ensure that principle of fairness, justice and equity prevail in the election of the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Makinde stressed.

On his reelection, Makinde said: “The election is a motivation to rededicate myself for the service of the state.”

The governor, who appreciated the people of the state for electing him for another term of four years, promised not to let them down.

He thanked the Christian community in the state for organizing the thanksgiving service, saying: “The work you have given to me is actually not from 2023 to 2027 because we will put Oyo State on the path to sustainable development between 2023 and 2027. But the work you have given to me is targeting 2027 and beyond.”

“So, I am going to do my best in carrying the people of Oyo State along. We already have the roadmap for sustainable development.”

The governor said the state House of Assembly would be proclaimed on Wednesday.

“From that point, we can move really fast, make the appointments and get people to start working for Oyo State. I am sure we won’t disappoint God and you.”

Earlier in his sermon, Oyo State CAN chairman, Apostle (Dr) Joshua Akinyemiju, said the gathering was to appreciate God and worship him on account of the Governor’s electoral victory.

While speaking about the governor, the Apostle said: “Engr Seyi Makinde is a political apostle and a covenant child of God who brought accountability and probity to the governance of Oyo State.”

“That governor Makinde is an assiduous, tenacious, unflinching and heterogeneous entity is not a subject of debate.”

“He has a gallant and indomitable spirit to succeed in any venture he sets his hand and mind upon while relying solely on the omnipotent God.”

“This Governor is a reformed reformer who has moved Oyo State from poverty to prosperity within a short period of time.”

He enjoined the Christian community to continue to uphold the governor in prayers.