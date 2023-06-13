Senate Presidency: Akpabio’s emergence is God’s will for Nigerians — Emem Wills

Akpabio

The Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Emem Wilcox Wills, has stated that the emergence of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, as President of the tenth Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is God’s will for the people.

Dr. Wills made this known in a congratulatory message to the Senate President soon after his swearing-in, Tuesday.

He noted that given the experience and antecedents of Senate Akpabio, Nigerians expect robust synergy between the executive and legislature towards economic growth and unity of the country.

The message read in parts, “Your Excellency, we are grateful to God Almighty, who makes everything beautiful in its time. We believe that your emergence is God’s will for Nigerians at this time we need a very supportive legislature for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as he leads our nation with renewed hope.

“Considering your antecedence as Governor, Senate Minority Leader and Minister of the Federal Republic, we expect that our nation will witness robust synergy between the executive and legislature towards economic growth, unity and progress.

“We celebrate you and wish you God’s wisdom, guidance and protection while discharging your duties to our Nation.”