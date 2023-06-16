Senate Leadership: There’s a gang up against me, but I believe in destiny, Yari alleges

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Governor of Zamfara State and Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari has alleged that he couldn’t coast to victory during the election for the Senate President position, because some powerful forces ganged up against him.

He said his defeat during the election for the leadership of the 10th Senate surprised him because prior to the election, he was quite hopeful of winning.

Yari however said he has conceded defeat and will cooperate with the new leadership.

According to him, ” election in the National Assembly is not one to be bogged by controversies on whether it was rigged or not. We are 109 and everyone has his opinion and what was in his mind to do, and they’ve decided.”

Senator Yari told the BBC Hausa in an interview on Friday, that he wouldn’t have even contested for the position ab initio, if he wasn’t sure of winning.

He claimed that during a head count of those who had supported him, they arrived at a number that would have made him win the election.

Yari however; alleged that the coming together of certain forces that were against him, made him lost the election.

“There was the President, the Vice President was involved, also Secretary to the Government and the Governors, I was left alone with only those faithful individuals,” he alleged.

“I hope if the President comes for his second tenure, he will allow internal democracy to thrive in the National Assembly. He said he had a preference but to be just, he should be for all,” he said.

Senator Yari however declared that his relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had not changed, because he believed in destiny.

“I believe it’s Almighty Allah’s doing, not Tinubu’s doing. It’s Allah that has destined it to be so,” he said.