Sen Ben-Murray Bruce congratulates Ribadu on appointment as NSA

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu

Former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has congratulated Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on his appointment as Nigeria’s new National Security Adviser.

Ribadu, was a former police officer and also served shortly as Special Adviser on Security to President Bola Tinubu before he was appointed as the NSA

Describing Ribadu, the common sense senator, as he is fondly called, said the NSA is a superman who has the embodiment of strength and valor.

He said the former adviser to president Tinubu has an unwavering commitment to the prosperity of Nigeria and hence, is a beacon of hope to Nigerians in the face of worsened security situation in the country.

Senator Murray-Bruce, in a statement Monday, said Nigerians can now sleep with their two eyes closed as well as have peace of mind because the security of the country is now in capable hands.

His statement reads thus:

“It is with great honor and delight that I celebrate the appointment of my good friend, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA). A true embodiment of strength and valor, a Superman is now in charge.

His unparalleled intelligence, deep-rooted patriotism, and unwavering commitment to the prosperity of our beloved nation is indeed a testament to the caliber of leadership he brings.

Now, Nigerians can go and sleep at night. Nigerians and Nigeria will be safe. Nuhu Ribadu stands as a beacon of hope in these challenging times, embodying the resilience and undying spirit of Nigeria.

The assurance of his leadership brings peace to our minds, allowing us all to sleep soundly at night, secure in the knowledge that our homeland’s security safety is in capable hands. There’s a new dawn on the horizon for Nigeria with Ribadu as the NSA.

As he takes on this momentous responsibility, we are confident that all unsavory practices that feed insecurity will be ushered out, making way for an era of progress and prosperity. As we celebrate this momentous appointment, we extend our hearty congratulations to Nuhu Ribadu, a truly distinguished individual.

His extraordinary qualities make this appointment worth its weight in gold. Nigerians can now rest easy, for we are in the capable hands of a devoted, dynamic, and determined Security Adviser.

Here’s to a safer, stronger, and more secure Nigeria under the watchful eye of Ribadu, our own Superman!”