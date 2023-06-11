Seinye Lulu-Briggs, company shine at 2023 FUPRE awards

By Etop Ekanem

It was double honours for indigenous oil company, Moni Pulo Limited and its Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, at the 2023 Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) Awards.

Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs and Moni Pulo shone brightly having been nominated for two highly coveted prizes at the awards ceremony at the Arena, FUPRE, Effurun, Delta State.

While the Chairman/CEO won Africa’s Leading Indigenous Energy Solutions Provider of the Year Award, Moni Pulo Limited took the honour of the Indigenous Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Production Company of the Year.

At the awards ceremony, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, represented by Moni Pulo’s Manager, Administration and Security, Chief Clifford Darego, thanked the award organisers for the honour.

She said it was gratifying that Moni Pulo’s excellent work as an innovative player in the oil and gas industry was being noticed.

She said Moni Pulo’s vision, “to serve as a reference for excellence in the oil and gas industry’,” which was laid down by our founder, my beloved husband of blessed memory, High Chief Dr O.B. Lulu-Briggs, is taking root. 31 years later, we have become an innovative player in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and continue to leave positive impacts in the Niger Delta, our main operations area.

“Apart from proactively and efficiently managing our mature field to sustain viable production for over 22 years, we have successfully carried out various exploration and redevelopment drilling projects. Over the years, we have expanded our portfolio of assets by acquiring additional oil and gas assets at various phases of exploration.”

She also commented on the removal of petroleum subsidy, advising the government to cushion the effect on Nigerians.