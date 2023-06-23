Security experts express concern as skit makers go extreme

Two security experts have expressed concern over the growing trend of dangerous pranks played by skit makers and called for immediate arrest of the situation.

The experts spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

A retired commissioner of police, Mr Ademiju Oyekan, cautioned skit makers to be careful of the types of pranks they played, as they risked getting prosecuted for criminal offences.

“Some of the pranks are wrong and disgusting; some go against the law, and they can be found liable and culpable.

“Citizens have freedom of movement, it is wrong to cause panic all in the name of making prank videos.

“Pranksters can also be charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace,” he said.

Oyekan, who was also a security consultant, said that carrying a fake gun to play a prank was risky, as the victim could die in the process.

“If you point a gun, whether real or fake, at someone and with fear the person jumped down from a building and died, you have committed murder.

“The fact that you are trying to make people laugh is not an excuse in a court of law,” he said.

Oyekan noted that skit makers, who are into these dangerous pranks, also risked their lives.

“If you carry a gun in a public place or do other criminal acts, you may be lynched by a mob who may believe that you are a criminal.

“There is a need to exercise restraints in the way you go about it. There is a need for skits to be regulated.

“Skit makers should obtain approvals and licenses from the relevant authorities before making a post.

“It is also important to obtain security authorisation and protection. You don’t just go to a public place and start shooting, there is a need to inform the police.

“Pranksters should also go through their lawyers who will tell them if what they are trying to portray goes against public morals.

“If the skit-making business is not regulated, many will keep exceeding their boundaries,” he said.

He called for the arrest of those who do dangerous pranks, saying that it would serve as a deterrent to others who may want to engage in such.

Oyekan also said that the situation was getting out of hand, and may continue until one or two of the skit makers are arrested and prosecuted.

In the same vein, another security expert, Mr Adeniyi Daniel, owner of Premier Secure Ltd., said that some pranks scared and endangered people’s lives.

“Pranks are for entertainment purposes but some are becoming extreme, risky, expensive and distasteful.

“Some of the victims, who are unaware of the prank, may attempt to run for their lives and in the process injure themselves.

“There is a need to stop risky pranks with the level of insecurity in the society; many people are under pressure, and any additional stress could be fatal.

“Pranksters can be sued if the victim suffers any injury, assault, or threat, among others.

“As much as the skit makers are playing pranks for either entertainment or financial purposes, they must be very careful,” he said.

Daniel urged the relevant authorities to educate skit makers on the consequences of pranks and also to set a standard for them.

NAN reports that CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, had on Monday warned skit makers, who relied on pranks for their content, to regulate their actions.

Adejobi said that they should ensure that the lives of Nigerians are not exposed to danger in the process of making a skit.