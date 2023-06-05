Security: Beam searchlight on Boko Haram, UGM, Mayor tells Tinubu

*Tompolo defeating oil thieves in Niger Delta

The Mayor of Urhoboland and an ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government to devote more energy to ending the bloody insurgency led by the Boko Haram in the North East and sundry crimes in other parts of the country, including the menace of the bloodthirsty ‘unknown gunmen’ in the Southeastern part of the country.

The ex-agitator stated this in Abuja, Monday, in reaction to the marching order issued to security agencies by the President ordering them to go all out for oil thieves in the Niger Delta region.

In his reaction, Akpodoro noted that in as much as the order to flush out illicit oil bunkers from the Delta region was good, the President should direct the security agencies to end insurgency under any guise in the Northern part of Nigeria such is most needed at this time of “our national life.”

The Gbaregolor, Ughelli South Local Government Area-born Mayor stressed further that, there were security agencies on the country’s territorial waters while the illicit trade in crude theft flourished over the decades necessitating the engagement by the FG of Tantita Security Services, who he said immediately swung into action and currently on top of the situation.

The former warlord noted that as soon as Government Ekpemukpolo a.k.a Tompolo’s company assumed the duty of securing the pipelines, Oil theft was halted immediately because Tantita Security Services and other major stakeholders locked down the river against economic saboteurs.

From the benefit of hindsight Akpodoro said, Tantita Security Services should be left to surgeon, in its operations to get rid of the menace of oil theft and sundry crimes within the upstream sector of the Nigerian oil industry while the military tackles criminal elements up North and other areas in the country.

If anything, the Mayor noted, the FG should increase Tantita’s contract sum for optimal performance.

“We all can see how oil thieves disappeared from our waters and lands because a purposeful and uncompromising outfit and conjunction with other stakeholders are in their pursuit. No more room for killing and division as used to know in those days. Tanita Security Services is on the loose like a cannon.

‘Tompolo has made posting of security to the Niger Delta unattractive, unlike in the past when they were bribed to be posted to the oil-rich Niger region. The FG should increase the contract sum for the company to perform at its best. The best of Tantita is yet to come, and this is why it is imperative to double the contract and let security agencies face other challenging security situations in other parts of the country. The government can no longer afford the experiences of the past when service chiefs fed fat from the imperfections in body polity, including the porous security of oil facilities in the country,” the vociferous Mayor, who doubles as the founder of Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, stated.