Secondary school student shot colleague to death in Ekiti

Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ẹrinjiyan-Ekiti, in Ekiti West local government area of Ekiti State was thrown into mourning on Tuesday, following the death of a Secondary School Student who was said to have been shut dead by a colleague in the area.

The victim, whose name was given as Adewale surname (witheld) was until his death a student of Ẹrinjiyan Community High School in Junior Secondary School (JSS) two.

A sources from the town said the incident which has throwned the entire community into mourning occurred at about 10.30 pm on Monday at Eyin-Ogbe quarter in the ancient community.

The source added that the father of the suspect who was a local hunter and a private security man in charge of the ancient community, had on the fateful day placed his locally made dane gun at the corner of the house shortly after returning from the day work.

The late Adewale in companies of the victim who were said to be a good friend to the house had picked the dane gun where it was kept at the corner of the house and was said to have demonstrated and tested the gun before he alledgedly shot the victim to death.

The victim was said to have been found in the pool of his blood after being shot by the suspect when other neighbourhood arrived at the scene.

As at the time of filling this report, the source disclosed that the suspect and his father were currently detained at the Aramoko divisional police station, while the corps of the victim had been deposited in the Morgue in an undisclosed Hospital in the area.

A Senior Police officer at the station, who may not want his name mentioned said “the late Secondary School Student

was murdered with a dane gun by his coleague. The case is under investigation at Aramoko-Ekiti Divisional Police headquarters.

“The corpse of the decesed had been deposited in the morgue at Aramoko-Ekiti general hospital”, he stated.

The source added that the Commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mr. Marcus Ogundola, had led a team of operatives to the scene to prevent breaking of law and order.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Abutu could not be reached, as his mobile phone numbers were switched off.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Commandant of Amatekun Corps Brigadier Joe Komolafe, confirmed the receipt of the matter, said though police officers are currently on top of the situation.