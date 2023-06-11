Sean Dampte new single “For My Head” nominated as song of the week

By Ayo Onikoyi

Sean Dampte’s new single, “For My Head,” is moving steeply through different playlists and digital channels just in the first week of release.

It is no surprise that the song is garnering so much traction in such a short period; rather, it is challenging Dampte’s record of successful outputs with higher expectations as it unfolds.

“For My Head” by Sean Dampte has gone ahead to be nominated by Symphonic Africa, a leading distribution outfit, as the song of the week. This revealed some candid thoughts from a source close to the singer on how the anticipated reaction to the song has come earlier than envisioned.

“Sean put a lot of energy and time into the song. Right from conception to delivery, we knew “For My Head” would be successful, but we were surprised that an entertainment agency had nominated the single as the song of the week. Such an honour has been uplifting. We shall continue to do our best to make good music,” he said.

There is undoubtedly more to be unleashed in the box of wonders by the UK-based “I Dey Consider’ singer, who has from time immemorial mastered the ropes of holding nothing back in his pursuit. Sean Dampte is currently basking in the savory era of the experiences he has been serving through live concerts, an African tour, and the two spirit-lifting tracks he has released this year so far.

Ultimately, he is not bearing it all in the raving airwaves and banging nightclubs of London, Canada, Nigeria, South Africa, and East Africa, where there’s an insane yearning for his music. Sean Dampte has officially announced the date for the London edition of his live concert, which follows up his debut in Lagos earlier this year.

#SeanDampteLiveInConcert London holds on September 17, 2023, at the Jazz Cafe.