SDP’s Adebayo tackles El-Rufai over alleged inflammatory comment

Prince Adebayo

Lekan Bilesanmi

Former Social Democratic Party SDP Presidential candidate in the just concluded general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, yesterday, condemned what he called ‘divisive’ tendencies of the immediate past governor of Kaduna State , Mallam Nasir El-Rufai over his alleged statement that Islam will continue to dominate politics in Kaduna and Nigeria.

El-Rufai allegedly told his audience before handing over to his successor that the Islamic dominance in Kaduna had been successfully replicated in Nigeria and that it shall continue.

El-Rufai, in the video containing the speech which has since gone viral on social media, alleged further that the victory of President Bola Tinubu had silenced the Christian Association of Nigeria, adding that that action will sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and unending not only in Kaduna State but in Nigeria at large.

The video, as expected, has generated reactions everywhere especially from among Christians who have all condemned his statement.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former National Director of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Samuel Kwamkur has cautioned the former governor not to set Nigeria on fire with his utterances

He expressed his disappointment at El-Rufai noting that the classification of the citizens of his state as ‘them’ versus us’ meant that the former governor cannot be exonerated from “the wanton killings, demolition of houses and places of worship of Christians in Kaduna”.

Adebayo, in his verified tweeter account @Pres_Adebayo said a political agenda based on tribe and religion is hateful to a diverse and plural Nigeria.

“I condemn the provocative and divisive bigotry inherent in the statements of Governor @elrufai on Islamic dominance of politics in Kaduna and Nigeria. A political agenda founded on ethnicity and religion is anathema to a diverse and plural Nigeria. No to Yes Daddies on all sides”.