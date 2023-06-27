SDP Presidential candidate, Adewole, launches free shuttle bus for Ondo pupils

—- Would free parents, and guardians from the daily struggle of transport fares

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has launched a free shuttle bus for primary and Secondary School pupils in Ondo City, Ondo state

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Ondo State SDP Chairman, Hon. Stephen Adewale, who handed the key over to the President of Ondo Ekimogun Youth Council (OEYC) in the presence of Ondo Development Committee (ODC) members, said Prince Adebayo dedicated the bus to the development of Education in Ondo City.

According to Adewale, “Prince Adebayo is disturbed and concerned that due to the recent removal of subsidy, it is becoming difficult for many parents to pay the daily transportation fare of their children and wards.

“It’s on this basis, that he decided to introduce this social intervention programme in order to free parents and guardians from their daily struggle of meeting their responsibilities to their children,”

The Vice Chairman, Ondo Ekimogun Youth Advisory Committee, Dr. Nelson Osungbemiro said “We thank God for the donor, this is un-presidented and we really thank God that it is coming at this particular time when the situation in the country is at where everybody is seeking for help here and there as regarding the fuel subsidy removal.

Osungbemiro noted that” this is one of the very way to reduce the burden on the parents.

“It is not easy sending students to school at this time but God has given it to Prince Dr. Adewole Adebayo, who is magnanimous enough to bring down a luxurious bus and even fuel it free.

” It is laudable. It is something we really have to appreciate.

Also speaking, the Chairman Youth Advisory Committee, Ondo kingdom, Dr. Bridget Itunu Awosika said “the gesture from Prince Barrister Adewole Adebayo this day is a gesture that has many parts, Firstly, it is a gesture that Confirms that they have an Ondo Indigene who have decided not to forget their Source.

Awisika, challenged people of Ondo Kingdom to come back and give back to the source where they have been nourished.

The paramount traditional ruler of Ondo, the Osemawe, Oba Victor Oba Adesimbo Kiladejo, appreciated Prince Adewole for his continuous goodwill for the Ondo Kingdom.

Represented by Chief Bello, the monarch, said that “On behalf of all the Parents in Ondo City, I Sincerely appreciate and thank Prince Barrister Adewole Adebayo for not neglecting the youth or pushing them aside.

“God will continue to bless and uplift him”.

The President of Ondo Ekimogun Youth Congress (OEYC), Engr Kayode Folajogun, also applauded the virtues of Prince Adebayo.

Folajogun said “On behalf of all the Youth in Ondo Kingdom, I want to appreciate Prince Adewole Adebayo for his donation of the Shuttle Bus giving to the student of Ondo State.

” The Shuttle is a community donation which is available to all members of the Community. Barrister Adebayo Adewole has made available driver and the fueling of the shuttle for use.

“Prince Barrister Adewole Adebayo has been a great support to the Committee of Ondo as a whole.

“Speaking to newsmen, the Education Secretary, Ondo West Local Government, Barr. Bada Maruf Matthew said,”Going by the provision of the constitution section eighteen, sub section three(3) which says that Government must direct it policy towards providing education up to the tertiary institution, but there is a clause attached to it that as at when practicable.

“It means that you can’t sue the government concerning that, but here we have seen that we have a donor like this, a philanthropist who has provided this kind of enabling environment for students, it is a good gesture.”

“When you’re late to school, for you to comprehend whatever they might have been through in that classroom, it will be very very difficult.

Matthew added that “This is a good gesture coming from an indigene of this town, we really appreciate his contribution towards education in Ondo State.

The shuttle bus, has a seating capacity for more than 130 passengers and would operate during weekdays except holidays by conveying pupils within the Ondo West local government to and fro.

It would pick up pupils between 6.00am – 9.00am at designated areas and drop them off at the same locations between 2.30pm and 5.00pm.