SDGs: Education, primary healthcare, critical for Nigeria’s devt – Tinubu urged

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to focus on education and primary healthcare as priorities and critical factors to facilitate the inclusive and sustainable development of Nigeria.

The Chairman, Emma Foundation, Mr Emmanuel Njoku, who made the remark during a recent media chat with Vanguard, said this was what informed the establishment of his foundation.

According to Njoku, “We seek for an Africa in general and Nigeria, in particular where primary health care and education of every child is provided, and rural people live dignified, productive and prosperous lives.

“I, therefore, urged President Tinubu to focus on these critical areas for the development of the country as he takes over the administration of Nigeria.”

Recall that The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals three and four, emphasize the importance of inclusive and sustainable education and well-being for all.

Quality education for all is fundamental to creating a peaceful and prosperous world. Similarly, promoting healthy lifestyles and well-being at all ages is essential to sustainable development.

It is estimated about 10.5 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years are not in school. Similarly, health indicators in Nigeria are some of the worst in Africa. The Nigerian health care system is poorly developed, forcing many health officials to seek greener pastures abroad. According to the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), over 10,200 doctors have abandoned Nigeria and now practising in the UK.

The foundation which was established in July 2012, has left indelible imprints on the minds and hearts of many individuals and organisations.

Precisely on October 15, 2022, the foundation donated fifty pews to Community School Eziala Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State as well as flagged off the Eziala Nguru road reconstruction and rehabilitation, the same day.

The pew donation project was in line with the educational objective of the foundation, while the road reconstruction was geared towards ameliorating the transportation challenges of the rural dwellers and further opening up the economic space for easy mobility of goods and services.

This too was in line with the humanitarian objective of the foundation and in response to the advice of former US President John F. Kennedy, “ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

Also, over 14 schools in Aboh Mbaise, received Back to School Kits, as part of efforts to motivate pupils to resume school early.

“Friends of The Brain Club,” was also founded by the foundation in order to raise awareness about mental health and the need to encourage a positive disposition, without stigmatization and labelling, in supporting those with mental health issues.

In recognition of his contribution towards human capital empowerment, infrastructural development, humanitarian support and improved mental health, the foundation was nominated and presented with the Africa Education Mental Health Advancement Ambassador Award 2023. The event took place on the 24th of March, 2023 in Rwanda.

Njoku is a consummate and dedicated executive with an exceptional entrepreneurial mindset.

With sterling academic records and professional background, he continues to tower above his contemporaries, with businesses spanning across various continents.

He renders bespoke services in health, renewables, energy, human resources management, law and several other fields of human endeavour.

Conscientiously devoted to charitable causes, he is a visionary leader with a proven track record of engineering organizational turnaround.

He is the MD of Prezzo Shed Investments Limited, a multinational company supporting the Nigerian and African healthcare sectors. He also renders services in real estate and sits on the board of many companies in Nigeria and overseas.

A pathfinder, innovator and motivator, Njuku hails from Boni in Imo State.