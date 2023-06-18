S’Court Verdict: APC loses to moral persuasion, gains national honour

By ISAAC OLUSESI

The news of the Supreme Court decision on Osun State governorship and compensative national honour to be conferred on the former All Progressives Congress (APC) governor of the state has elicited reactions across the state, partly with well grounded disgust and partly with well founded applause. And social media feeds were awashed with commendation and condemnation of the dual news in a range of different positions.

The Supreme Court had in a unanimous judgement declared , “The entire proceedings at the tribunal is a nullity,” “……….” and held that the All Progressives Congress (APC), with its candidate, Mr Gboyega Oyetola failed to substantiate its argument. And the court affirmed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Ademola Adeleke as Governor of Osun.

President Mohammud Buhari’s valedictory conferment of a national honour on Oyetola, albeit for his contribution to the nation’s development, is compensatory to recompense the Osun APC- Oyetola’s loss of the court judgement to moral persuasion. Oyetola, practically did very well and contributed substantially to the governance and administration of Osun. And as corollary, he deserves all honours, but by dissection, the Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) conferred on him is an alibi to mitigate or reduce, at best, offset the unpleasant effect of the court judgement. Yes, unpleasant! CON is a make up in exchange for the APC- Oyetola governorship, lost to ethical reasoning, one of the non-legal regulatory responses by the homeostasises or homeostatic control systems of the interconnectivity of the judiciary and executive organs of government, in this case, at the center, how? We will come back to that in the course of our scanning.

The apex court had operated as a super legislature with moral values as decisively over-riding criteria for the judgement on the Osun governorship brawl between Oyetola and Adeleke, and not on the basis of legal rules, sourced, interpreted and applied in the instance, with the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC)’s regulations and guidelines. This is the inventive truth in any seriously unbiased assessment of the court judgement. The judgement only distilled the moral contents but unfairly outside skilled application of legal rules in the judicial process on the Osun governorship.

The Supreme Court ought to have refused any injection of moral reasoning in its decision as essentially non – legal. After all, the governorship in question did not belong in any such highly visible moral issues as abortion, homosexuality, homeless remedies, woman battering or home violence that are currently in our courts and well within the ambit of morality with the rightness or wrongness of the issues, evaluated by their consonance with moral values.

In ironic contradistinction, the judgement of the Supreme Court on Osun governorship relied on and was rather influenced by the reported violence and palpable threats of breakdown of law and order in the state. The judgement, pointedly was to maintain political order in Osun. If the judgement had been otherwise, un- helped by the moral permissibility of the court, it’s believed in the interrelatedness of judiciary and executive arms of government at the center that the Osun residents might, on reflex action, want to cause more troubles and create further socio-political dislocations by the free reign of political killings within the state to snowball to violence of unimaginable magnitude in presence, direction and distance. That’s the rationale at this time that the nation is at the threshold of the presidential baton set to be passed from Buhari to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Akin to a relay race.

Recall that relevant institutional intelligence hinted that not less than 35persons in Osun were killed on the heels of the 2023 general elections in the state, and of the number, 25 were officially declared to be APC’s members and supporters in the state. Several others were severely injured from gun shots just as hoodlums reportedly made rapidly surprise violent attacks on the party chieftains’ houses and businesses. That’s why the outgoing President’s congratulatory message to Adeleke reads in part: ” Elections should be seen as the path to an end which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment rather than unending bickering.” That’s Buhari, asking political gladiators in the state to consider the safety existence of others.

On reflective equilibrium, Buhari’s desire for “peaceful environment” and aversion to ” unending bickering” are an undeniable fact that moral reasoning of the Supreme Court, its consequent value judgement on Osun governorship wasn’t on the court’s own account, but in the interest of peaceful co- existence and stability in the state. The court, out to re- order the actions of Osun residents for the maximum good of the state, exhibited moral duty that took seriously the worldview of electoral politics of violence in Osun. The court got the facts of those views, weighed the competing other ethical issues and values involved, sanctioned as right and acceptable, and prioritized alternative actions for the benefits of Osun as conscience demanded by logical interpretation for the articulation of its judgement. The court decision that Osun got in the final analysis is the conclusion reached by the court on the ethical evaluation of the political situation in the state in the aftermath of the elections.

We may all agree that fairness is important. How fair is the judgement for applause? Is the judgement purposeful or tragic as terrorist act? And is the judgement as significant as the result or effect in view? Of course, yes. The Supreme Court knows it has a strategic role in war, peace and stability. In the Osun political imbroglio, it didn’t take the court time to break its restrictive bounds of legal technicalities in favour of empirical adjudication that called for insistent rational disposition to moral judgement on the state. And the judgement is fair, purposeful and for applause as it practically controlled the behaviour of Osun politicians on both sides of party affliations. It has also thus far enabled individuals in the state resume peaceful co- existence, reflecting the significant effect of the judgement. And from the behaviourism of the judgement, teaching politicians and allies moral virtues, ethical norms has made the judgement neither tragic nor terrorist.

Caution, please. While the readings of the judgement – the planned rhetoric, non- dialectical and executive shaped with motives – lasted, with audience in place, this writer, in Abuja at the Supreme Court but sat kenebowe akimbo, from individuals with specific impairments in reasoning about other’s intention by the eye metre. The writer observed that the eye of the nation’s most senior justices never roamed in the field of moral values or sentiments that could have got justice in the Osun governorship case alerted solely to the extant legal rules for interpretation and application and had APC- Oyetola declared winner. But the eye roamed sideways, ethically, almost simultaneously and had the court, of course, the judiciary psychologically explained away the limitations placed on it by the Buhari executive arm of government in the observed relationship of power, his inclination to good effect of a judgement that would nip in the bud any further politically deliberate and brutal killings in Ilesa, other cities in Osun.

And faced with the problem of resolving ethical dilemma, the Supreme Court as law detector, switched and applied moral persuasion, ethical reasoning that made its judgement, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 on Osun governorship a moral judgement when it was clear that, with the executive abhorrence, hatred for “unending bickering” in the state, the judgement on the case elseways could become indeterminate or made the judgement half way, odd.

As it were, with morality made an inevitable feature of the legal proceedings of the apex court on Osun governorship, it’s difficult to see any positive justification to let the judgement go the way it went. The judgement aequum et bonum is rather stigmatized as mere subjective. At best, coercive. The APC- Oyetola has only lost to the moral persuasion of the court, for the court and by the court.

It’s judiciocracy in Osun. Seemingly acceptable, seemingly unacceptable.

OLUSESI writes via [email protected]