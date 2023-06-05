School not a scam in film industry – Victoria Nwogu

By Rita Okoye

For Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Victoria Nwogu school is not a scam, especially for those in the Nigerian film industry.

The beautiful actress and humanitarian stated “Education important for people who want to come Into the film industry. Film may look like play but it’s serious business. For those who see school is a scam, they should not be found in this line of work. Education hones your confidence level. Public speaking abilities. You need the people management skills to coexist in the industry. You need to be sharp and articulate with your scripts. You need to have mental agility for those behind the scenes.”

Victoria Nwogu added, “It takes a village to make a film and with each department; ie Pre-production team, Production team and Post Production team, ability to make rational and informed decisions comes from how educated and self-aware they are. I also encourage extra curricula activities; such as joining humanitarian movements, sporting activities, Film Guild activities, Voluntary electoral involvements. You name them.

Extracurricular activities aside the job helps to improve social skills, retentive rates and self-development.”