Schneider reinforces support to partners on energy mgt goals

By Rosemary Iwunze

Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital energy management solutions, recently held an event for its valued partners with a focus on industry trends, challenges, and the future of energy management.

The event provided a platform for attendees to network and share critical insights, including the latest market trends and Schneider Electric’s newest offerings in energy management.

Present at the event were, Country President, Schneider Electric, West Africa, Ajibola Akindele, official distributors, retail partners, panel builders, Marketing and Communications Manager, Schneider Electric, Omobolanle Omotayo, Channel Sales Director, Schneider Electric, Nurudeen Oyedeji, amongst others.

The event featured engaging discussions and presentations that explored the current and

future trends in the industry, as well as how Schneider Electric can better serve its customers’ evolving needs while showcasing the company’s latest products and services.

Expressing his gratitude to their partners, Country President, Schneider Electric, West Africa,

Ajibola Akindele said, “Our partners’ satisfaction is crucial to enhancing our efforts, and we are thankful for their unwavering support. Their partnership has been instrumental in our success as an organization, and we remain committed to working collaboratively to achieve our shared goals.”

Speaking further on working collaboratively with partners, Ajibola Akindele mentioned Schneider Electric has developed a program targeted at empowering electricians for the safe installation of energy management solutions, “At the core of Schneider Electric is the passion for people. To guarantee the safety of our customers, an initiative has been created to equip electricians with products and technical skills for safe installation.”

Channel Sales Director, Nurudeen Oyedeji highlighted a few of Schneider Electric’s latest offerings in energy management, “We have Electrical Vehicle (EV) Chargers, flexible design switches, circuit breakers, switchboards, Building Management Systems (BMS) and other energy solutions designed for residential and small businesses, buildings, data centers, and

industries. We look forward to a continuous collaboration with our partners to drive innovation

and create sustainable energy solutions for the future.”

Schneider Electric drives digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, the endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.