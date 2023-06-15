Scavengers trapped under rubbles of demolished building in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Many scavengers are trapped under the demolished Daula hotel along Hadejia road in Kano State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Thursday when the scavengers were scouting for irons from the rubbles of the demolished building.

The spokesperson of Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif who spoke to our correspondent at the scene of the incident said his team had so far rescued three persons alive.

Yusuf said, “our team rescued three alive, one had fracture on his leg but his relatives have gone with him. Two left on their own after they were rescued.

I was told there is one other person inside but until he is brought out you cannot tell how many persons were trapped in there. But as you can see, our men are still on rescue mission,” he said.

At the time of filling this report, two persons were said to be trapped in the demolished building.

Meanwhile, men of the fire service, NEMA, Police, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Agency, KNUPDA, among others were seen at the scene trying to rescue others trapped in the building.

Recall that the building was one of several other buildings demolished by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State under the ongoing demolition exercise to reclaim government properties illegally sold out.