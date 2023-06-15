Scavengers trapped under demolished Daula Hotel building in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Some scavengers were trapped under the demolished Daula Hotel bulding on Hadejia Road, Kano State.

It was gathered that the incident happened when the scavengers were scouting for irons from the rubbles of the demolished building.

Spokesperson of Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, who confirmed the development to our correspondent at the scene of the incident said, his team had so far rescued three persons.

Yusuf said: “Our team rescued three, one had fracture on his leg but his relatives have gone with him. Two left on their own after they were rescued.

“I was told there is one other person inside but until he is brought out, you cannot tell how many persons were trapped there. But as you can see, our men are still on rescue mission.”

At press time, two persons were said to be trapped in the demolished building.

Meanwhile, men of fire service, NEMA, police, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Agency, KNUPDA, among others were seen at the scene trying to rescue others trapped in the building.

It will be recalled that the building was one of several others demolished by Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State under the ongoing demolition exercise to reclaim government property illegally sold out.