Saudi authorities move 10,000 Nigerian pilgrims to new tents – NAHCON

Saudi authorities have agreed to relocate about 10,000 Nigerian pilgrims to an additional site in order to decongest the present tent in Muna.

Malam Mousa Ubandawaki, Deputy Director, Information and Publication, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) disclosed this in a statement in Makkah on Monday.

Ubandawaki said that the measure was part of efforts to address the problem of inadequate tents allocated to Nigerian pilgrims in Muna.

He explained that the decision was sequel to the complaint lodged by NAHCON to the Muttawwif of African Non Arabs on inadequate tents, inadequate food supply, and late food service to the pilgrims.

The Muttawwif while apologising for the treatment meted out to Nigerian pilgrims, promised to make up for the incident by relocating the pilgrims to the Turkish Arena which can conveniently accommodate about 10,000 pilgrims.

“We really want to apologise for what the Nigerian pilgrims suffered throughout today.

“I want to impress it on the commission that we will give them the utmost priority in the coming days for what they passed through” said Sindhi, who is the Chairman of the Company of Muttawifs.

“Therefore, from 2pm on Wednesday, we will relocate about 10,000 pilgrims outside the traditional tent area to the Turkish Arena which has better facilities and will also ease the crowd in the Muna area,” he added.

He expressed the appreciations of the leadership of the company to Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, Chairman of NAHCON for showing understanding and the Nigerian pilgrims for their patience and perseverance. (NAN)