Sanwo-Olu salutes wife, Lagosians as he turns 58

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sunday penned down a heartfelt message, appreciating everyone that has been part of his successful journey.

In his message which he posted on his verified Twitter handle, Sanwo-Olu said that the support, constructive feedback, and resilience from Lagosians inspire him to work harder every day.

His words: “It’s my birthday, and I am filled with gratitude to God for the gift of life. I want to take this moment to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has been a part of my journey.

“Firstly, I want to thank my amazing wife and family. Your love, support, and unwavering belief in me have been my pillars of strength. I am blessed to have you by my side as we navigate this incredible journey together.

“I am also thankful to acknowledge the zeal and passion that drives me to serve Lagos diligently. Every decision I make, every policy I implement, and every initiative I undertake is fueled by my dedication to the progress and well-being of every Lagosian.

“On this special day, I want to extend my gratitude to the wonderful people of Lagos. Your support, constructive feedback, and resilience inspire me to work harder every day. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, and I am excited for what the future holds. May we continue to prosper, may our state flourish, and may our unity remain inviolable.

“Thank you for the warm birthday wishes. Here’s to another year of service, growth, and transformation for Lagos!”