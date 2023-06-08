Sanwo-Olu reappoints Ayinde as Chief of Staff, Salu-Hundeyin as new SSG

Sanwo-Olu

...to announce cabinet members soon

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the first appointment of aides, as he re-appointed Tayo Ayinde, as Chief of Staff, CoS.

Sanwo-Olu, who announced this on Thursday, via the state television, also made a new appointment of Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, as Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

Salu-Hundeyin, who is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, succeeded the immediate past SSG, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, a former Head of Service, Lagos State.

She was untill her recent appointment, Lagos Commissioner, National Population Commission, NPC.

Sanwo-Olu is expected to name other appointees to form the State Executive Council soon. Reports have it that the govermor will return about 70 per cent of the last executive into the second term cabinet.

The govermor, also re-appointed, Mr. Gboyega Soyanwo as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Prominents among those to return are: Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, MAF, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr Aramide Adeyoye, Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, among others.

Meanwhile, there are strong indications that Commissioner for Environment, Tunji Bello, a former SSG, will not be returning as he will be heading for Federal appointment in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu’s administration.