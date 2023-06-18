Sanwo-Olu hails Eze Anaba, says NGE ‘ll contribute positively to media industry

.says election well deserved

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the election of Eze Anaba as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, will contribute positively to the media industry in the country.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark in a congratulatory message on Sunday, through his Special Adviser on Media, Gboyega Akosile to Anaba, on his election as the President of the NGE.

Anaba, was elected as President of NGE during the Guild’s National Biennial Convention in Owerri, Imo State, last Friday.

Sanwo-Olu, described the election as a testament to the trust and belief his colleagues have in him and other executive members elected to steer the ship of the Nigerian Guild of Editors for the next two years.

The governor, who commended the immediate past President, Mr. Mustapha Isah, for his leadership attributes and successful tenure, also congratulated the newly elected executive members of the NGE.

He said Anaba and other executives of the NGE over the years had proved their mettle in journalism and the media industry, adding that he had no doubt that they would continue with the tradition of excellence, nobility and professionalism that have been the hallmarks of the profession.

He said: “The election of Mr. Eze Anaba as President of Nigerian Guild of Editors is deserving, considering his experience, commitment, and long years of service in the media industry and NGE in particular.

“He is a seasoned journalist and media manager with a proven track record of excellence in journalism. I believe his election as President of the NGE will contribute positively to the media industry.

“I also believe that the election of other executive members of the Guild are also

“I want to urge the President and other executive members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors to bring their wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the media industry, particularly the journalism profession, working with other stakeholders to wage a war against fake news, which is threatening the social fabric of our society today.

“I also want to appeal to the new NGE executives to see their new leadership positions as a crucial assignment for the press to be more circumspect and developmental in its role as the watchdog of society,” Sanwo-Olu urged NGE executives.