Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila, others receive Tinubu in Lagos amidst tumultuous welcome

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Bola Tinubu returned to Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday, after a seven-day trip abroad.

Tinubu, upon his arrival at the presidential wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, was received by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Senators and Representatives from Lagos State, as well as party officials warmly received Mr President.

Tinubu expressed profound gratitude to Nigerians for the overwhelming reception accorded him in Lagos on Tuesday, conveying his best wishes to all Nigerians during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The President, who arrived in Lagos at about 5.05 pm, received a rousing welcome from a massive crowd of Nigerians who had waited long hours for his arrival.

Tinubu had travelled to Paris, France to attend the summit on ”A New Global Financing Pact” and had also made a brief private visit to London, United Kingdom.

As President Tinubu’s convoy made its way from Ikeja to his private residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, residents stormed the major roads along MMIA, enthusiastically waving and expressing their joy on his return to Lagos.

Instructively, the arrival marked the President’s first visit to Lagos since his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th President on May 29, 2023.

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with personnel from the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force also mounted a guard of honour for him, while the standing troupe of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture entertained guests.

The president later departed to his Bourdillon personal residence in Ikoyi, Lagos Island in a long convoy.

President Tinubu is scheduled to join fellow Muslim faithful for the Eid prayers on Wednesday at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground, located at Dodan Barracks, the former seat of the Nigerian government.