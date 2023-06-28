Sallah: Sen Akanbi preaches patience with Tinubu’s administration

By Uche Kenechukwu

The Okanlomo of Ibadan land, Senator Rilwan Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to put the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir into practice by supporting and exercising patience with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He also felicitated with Muslim faithful across the nation on this year’s commemoration of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Akanbi said this in his Sallah message made available to Vanguard.

His words:”This occasion is a special time in the lives of Muslims and in the Muslim calendar. It is a day, when Muslims gather on Mount Ararat and take their stand (wuquf) of faith before Allah, seeking His mercy and forgiveness.

“As we celebrate, let us all, recall the essence of the day, the great virtues of the Great Prophet Mohammed, which are obedience, sacrifice and faith. Let us inculcate the habit of being patient with one another in everything we do.

“At last we are grateful for a new government and the fact that this government has hit the ground running, with unique policies that would re-model and re-channel Nigeria once again towards unity and purposeful development. However, we must realise that the much needed development cannot all be achieved in just few weeks of a new government, but from the body language and the commitment of President Bola Tinubu which we have so far witnessed, the country shall certainly be alright, and Nigerians shall definitely start smiling soon.”