Sallah: Mutfwang, Daduut rejoice with Muslims

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has congratulated the Muslim ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El Kabir celebration and urged them to imbibe the virtues of love, selflessness and sacrifice to mankind.

Mutfwang, in a goodwill message to mark the celebration, reassured the peace-loving people of Plateau State that his administration would continue to embrace everyone irrespective of any affiliation.

A statement by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere reads, “I bring you warm greetings and best wishes from the Government and peace-loving citizens of Plateau State as our Muslim ummah celebrate the Eid-El Kabir festival. I heartily rejoice with the Muslim Ummah on this unique occasion which reminds us of the virtues of sacrifice and total submission to the will of God Almighty.

“As we celebrate this event, I encourage all of us to devote time to reflect on the values of love, charity and selflessness; and work towards building a more united and peaceful Plateau State. The 2023 Eid-El-Kabir celebration is of particularly great significance to us as a people because it allows us to invoke God’s blessings on our leaders as they strive to provide us with the qualitative leadership we desire.

“I want to reassure you that the security challenges we have faced in recent times are being tackled. My government is committed to ensuring the security of your life and property. I am confident in God that before long, Plateau will regain its enviable status as the Home of Peace and Tourism. The time is now to resolve and work together to chart a new course and build the Plateau the people have always dreamt of.”

Similarly, Senator Nora Daduut has felicitates the Muslims and urged them to use this period to pray for President Bola Tinubu, and his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima, as well as the first lady of the Federation, Oluremi Tinubu as they work to put the nation on the path of progress.

She stated, “On behalf of my humble self, family and supporters, I extend my very hearty felicitation to our President, Bola Tinubu, his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Muslims in the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.”