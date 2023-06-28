Sallah: Embrace peace, sacrifice — Ogun Minority Leader tells Nigerians

….urges them not to lose hope

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Minority leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Lukmon Adeleye has called on Nigerians that they should not lose hope in the Nigeria project, urging them to be more committed to embracing peace and the will to sacrifice for the good of the nation.

Adeleye, who made the call in his message for this year’s Eid El Kabir, observed that the lessons of Eid El Kabir focussed on sacrifice and hope, stressing that all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic and religious background must be willing to sacrifice and allow peace, for any tangible development to take place.

According to him, “Development cannot take place in an atmosphere of rancour or feud, we need peace to be able to move forward and grow. Let’s work in unity and love to be able to serve our people well”.

The minority leader noted that “Eid with its focus on harmony, mutual respect and understanding, is a befitting occasion to affirm these qualities and celebrate the values that make us who we are”.

Adeleye, who is representing Odogbolu State constituency, felicitates Muslims with a prayer that all will be well with our country and Ogun State.

He prayed and wished all Muslims in Odogbolu a blessed and happy Eid, saying “may all the peace and fulfillment of Eid be ours”.

He also urged all the people of Odogbolu community to celebrate in peace and be each others’ keepers and celebrate in moderation.

Adeleye implored security agencies to be up and doing to ensure adequate security and protection during and after the celebration.