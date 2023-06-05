Safety, reliability of digital assets critical priority for transactions online — Igbinosun

By Jimoh Babatunde

The President and CEO AfriCanada Commerce Exchange, Inc, Jackson Osamede Igbinosun, has said that as organizations increasingly conduct transactions online, ensuring the integrity, safety and reliability of digital assets has become a critical priority.

He made the disclosure while announcing the partnership between the body and Indra-Minsait to drive Cybersecurity and Energy Efficiency Solutions in Canada.

“Indra-Minsait’s cybersecurity expertise and comprehensive suite of services will play a crucial role in safeguarding Canadian businesses and bolstering their digital resilience.

While expressing optimism on the opportunities the partnership presents for Canada, he stated, “with the rapidly evolving digital landscape, it is essential to have robust cybersecurity measures in place. “Indra-Minsait’s cutting-edge solutions will enable Canadian organizations to protect their online assets, ensure regulatory compliance, and mitigate cybersecurity risks effectively.

“This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to investment attraction and expansion but also positions Canada as a leading destination for advanced cybersecurity solutions and clean technologies.”

He noted that Indra-Minsait is a global leader in proprietary solutions in the Transport, Air Traffic, and Defense markets.

Indra-Minsait’s comprehensive cybersecurity services encompass regulatory compliance, business continuity planning, digital identity management, threat detection and response, security architecture, and fraud prevention. With a team of technical and legal specialists and leveraging artificial intelligence, Indra-Minsait adapts its solutions to various industries and platforms, ensuring tailored and effective cybersecurity strategies for each client.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, AfriCanada Commerce Exchange, Inc and Indra-Minsait are poised to play a vital role in fortifying Canada’s cybersecurity infrastructure. By delivering state-of-the-art solutions and fostering innovation, this partnership will contribute to the growth and prosperity of Canadian businesses in an increasingly interconnected world.

Igbinosun, President and CEO of the leading Canadian investment attraction and expansion firm, said the landmark partnership was the direct result of the resounding success of the 2023 edition of the AfriCanada Economic Summit, held from February this year in Ontario, Canada.

“The summit, planned and executed in robust collaboration with the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (MEDJCT), served as a catalyst for fostering strategic alliances and paving the way for this groundbreaking collaboration.

“This landmark partnership will mark the expansion of Indra-Minsait’s operations across Canada and provide cutting-edge cybersecurity and energy efficient solutions to organizations and businesses nationwide.”

He added ” as the digital landscape continues to evolve, AfriCanada Commerce Exchange, Inc and Indra-Minsait are poised to play a vital role in fortifying Canada’s cybersecurity infrastructure by delivering state-of-the-art solutions and fostering innovation, this partnership will contribute to the growth and prosperity of Canadian businesses in an increasingly interconnected world.



Igbinosun noted that Indra-Minsait, with a revenue of Euro 3.8B in 2022, has established itself as a world-leader in developing and delivering defence and innovative technology solutions for a broad range of sectors and industries.



“The company’s portfolio encompasses a wide range of products, including cybersecurity, payment processing, energy efficiency, industrial water treatment, and smart retail solutions, among others.”



Igbinosun emphasized the importance of energy efficiency in driving Canada towards a net-zero carbon economy, “aligning with Canada’s commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.



“With a strong focus on energy efficiency, this private sector collaboration aims to introduce cutting-edge technologies, such as geothermal and solar solutions, to propel Canada’s transition to a cleaner and greener future.



“Canada has been steadfast in its drive for energy efficiency and has implemented progressive government policies to support the goal of achieving a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.



“The Government of Canada has implemented various measures, including the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, which sets emission reduction targets and encourages the transition to clean energy sources. Additionally, provinces like British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec have implemented carbon pricing mechanisms and renewable energy targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



” These policy actions have propelled Canada towards its goal of net-zero emissions, with progress made in transitioning to renewable energy, increasing energy efficiency, and implementing sustainable transportation solutions.

“The collaboration will therefore focus on introducing energy-efficient solutions that will help businesses and organizations reduce their carbon footprint while improving operational efficiency. By leveraging technological advancements in geothermal energy, solar power, and other innovative solutions, this partnership aims to accelerate Canada’s adoption of renewable energy sources and drive the widespread implementation of energy-efficient practices and policy frameworks. “

Jackson Igbinosun also revealed ongoing discussions regarding the establishment of an Indra innovation hub in Canada. Highlighting Canada as a world-leader in innovation clusters , he said , “We are currently in talks with regional and key economic development agencies of Canada to establish an Indra innovation hub in the country. This hub would serve as Indra’s contribution to fostering innovation and workforce development in Canada.”

Recognizing Canada’s vibrant innovation ecosystem and its potential for growth, Indra aims to leverage the country’s rich talent pool and resources through the establishment of the innovation hub.

“This initiative will not only bolster technological advancements but also facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration within the Canadian business landscape.