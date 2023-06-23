Safeguard environment with policies to curb plastic pollution, CSO tells FG

…urges Nigerians to get rid of used plastics

By Gabriel Ewepu & Favour Ulebor, ABUJA

In commemoration of the 2023 World Environment Day, the Convener, Living Earth Media Foundation, Tracy Uzoigwe, Thursday, urged the Federal Government to urgently safeguard the environment with policies that would curb plastic pollution and degradation.

Tracy made the call while speaking on the devastation caused by plastic wastes indiscriminately deposited on land and water bodies on the 2023 World Environment Day Commemoration hosted by the Foundation in collaboration with the Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation and the Embassy of Sweden in Abuja.

She further stated that government needs to include relevant stakeholders, bodies and individuals to make sure they ensure policies are adhered to by companies and citizens.

She said: “When plastic basically pollutes the environment is because they do not degrade, once you drink a sachet water or plastic bottle water and you throw it off, it stays on the environment for close to 500 years before it starts showing a simple sign of degradation; that is a very long time, which can do a lot of havoc on the environment. We all need to do something to get plastic off the environment.

“The basic thing now is from where we are, how do we start getting plastic off our environment, i believe plastic is reusable, it can be recycled, and rejected; people can start doing this to beat plastic pollution.

“The government must create an enabling policy, and carry every stakeholder along to make sure they are all involved in policy formulations to curb plastic pollution.”

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Environmental Health Council of Nigeria, EHCON, Yakubu Mohammed, asserted that proper plastic wastes management could create said we can create over 50,000 jobs.

However, Mohammed called on both local, State, national and international bodies need to synergize and work as a team to have a society free from plastic pollution.

“We have been able to identify communities and also vulnerable groups in the communities, and we have started intervention in about 16 communities where we are able to train youth and women on how to convert plastic wastes into resources.

“Women that have no jobs have been taught how to convert plastic wastes into smokeless charcoal, which is encapsulated as part of the clean cooking solution for Nigeria, and also empower the women financially.

“We have also taught the youths to pick up wastes and convert them into bricks for building of houses, we believe this will also create a value chain service.

“We as regulators, we believe that government cannot do it alone, so we have created an enabling for the private sector to invest in waste management.”

Meanwhile, in a remark, the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Ecowas, Annika Hahn-Englund said, “More than 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year worldwide,

half of which is designed to be used only once.

“Beating plastic pollution can improve life for all of us, Cleaner air, Safer cities, equality, better jobs, and these issues matter to everyone.

“We have to act urgently, to accelerate changes that add up to better lives on a healthier planet.”