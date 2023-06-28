Sadio Mane breaks silence on punching Bayern teammate Sane

Bayern Munich winger, Sadio Mane has opened up on punching teammate Leroy Sane last season.

Mane got in a fray with Sane, punching him in the face after Bayern Munich’s Champions League 3-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Sane was left with a bloodied lip with their Bayern Munich teammates coming in to separate the duo right in the tunnel.

Mane was later fined £250,000 by Bayern and given a one-game ban – the biggest in the club’s history.

The former Liverpool man has now reflected on the incident.

He said: “This kind of thing can happen. It happened. We were able to solve this small problem.

The Senegalese international added, “Sometimes it’s good to solve problems, but maybe not in this way. It’s behind us now.

“We’ll try to fight together to help the club achieve its goals next season.”

Mane arrived at Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga champions this summer.