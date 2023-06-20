Russia-Africa forum for sustainable urban future kicks off next week

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

As part of its Africa development cooperation, the United Nation, UN, Association of Russia (UNA-Russia) and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) are organizing a forum themed, “Russia-Africa Sustainable Urban Future: Exchange of Experience and Partnerships for Common Goals”.

The forum is aimed at summarizing the experience and discussing the practical component of the cooperation in urban and regional sustainable development.

It will be held with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the UN Information Center in Moscow.

The two days forum which will hold in both Ethiopia and Kenya on June 27-28 will incorporate both physical and remote participation.

On the first day of the Forum, presentations and discussion will be dedicated to the development of urban communities and cooperation between regions and cities of Russia and Africa. High level representatives of the administrations of Moscow, Sysert, Kazan, Samara and Ministries of the Russian Federation, as well as their African colleagues from the African Union Commission, the Pan-African Youth Union and the UN representatives are expected to take part as honored speakers and guests.

The second day of the Forum is devoted to trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, prospects for partnership strengthening between Russia and Africa in the environmental, social, scientific, technical and cultural spheres.

Guests are expected from among ministers of the Russian regional governments and heads of their international departments, the Russian Export Center, representatives of Russian economic operators in Africa, the management of the African Development Bank, the Central Bank of West African States, as well as specialized UN institutions.

The Forum is held on the eve of the Il Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum, scheduled for July 26-29 in St. Petersburg, Russia.