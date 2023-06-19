Russia-Africa business cooperation gains momentum

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

There are indications that Russia-Africa business relations are gaining momentum with bilateral and multilateral business conferences holding across the two continents.

Earlier this month the conference on bilateral business cooperation between Moscow and Algeria, “Geopolitical transformation: challenges and opportunities for business”, was held in Algiers, where the presentation of the second summit, Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian forum, took place.



Trade Representative of Russia in Algeria, Ivan Nalich, noted during the presentation that the personal participation of Algerian companies’ representatives in the event will give them an opportunity to discuss specific areas of trade, economic and investment cooperation with Russian companies and will promote the growth of trade turnover.

The second summit and the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum has already been scheduled for St. Petersburg, Russia, from 26 to 29 July 2023 under the theme, “Technology and Security for the Sake of Sovereign Development for the Benefit of humanity”.



The goal of the event is to promote efforts to strengthen comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African nations across all areas of society including politics, security, economic relations, science and technology, and the cultural and humanitarian spheres.



Public discussions taking place as part of the event’s business programme will deal with the most pressing issues on the Russian-African agenda.



The event will include a large-scale exhibition, which will become a key communication platform for demonstrating the achievements and capabilities of the participating countries in the field of economy, science, ecology and culture.