Rulings on senatorial ambitions of Umahi, Akpabio, made me lose confidence in  judiciary — Bishop Ikeakor

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Bishop, Diocese of Amichi, Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor, has said that his confidence in the Nigerian judiciary vanished with the Senator Godswill Akpabio, Dave Umahi, and other senatorial tickets cases, in which the judiciary ruled in their favour.

Bishop Ikeakor said that he was rattled by the judge’s decisions on the cases, whose outcome and the recent past decision of the Nigerian judges on some other cases made him not have confidence in the Nigerian judiciary anymore.

Speaking with newsmen during the pre-Synod Press Conference, in Amichi, as part of activities to mark this year’s Amichi Diocesan Synod, Bishop Ikeakor said that he was shocked by the judiciary pre-election decisions in Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom States, concerning the senatorial tickets of immediate past governor of Ebonyi State Dave Umahi, and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“When I am asked if I have confidence in the Nigerian Judiciary, I normally don’t want to be pessimistic about what they will do in the election tribunal cases, particularly the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, but if I will rely on the previous decisions and pedigree of the Nigerian judiciary, I will say, unequivocally, that I don’t have confidence in them, because most of the judgments they have delivered in the country are embarrassing and shameful.”