Rugby: Nigeria seal ticket for 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers in Zimbabwe

By Otu Nkpoidet

Nigeria’s men’s rugby national team, Black Stallions on Sunday clinched the ticket for the Africa Cup 7s 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

In the final game against Algeria, the Black Stallions lost 5-24 with several technical errors

During the semi-final against Côte d’Ivoire in the pre-qualifying series in Mauritius, Black Stallions won 20 – 12.

On day one of the pre-qualifying series, the Black Stallions defeated Ghana 24 – 7, trounced Burundi 43 – 14 before destroying DR Congo 43 – 0

In the quarter-finals that were played earlier today (Sunday) Nigeria defeated Botswana 33 – 5.

The winner of the Africa Cup 7s in Zimbabwe – which will hold from 16th to 17th September, 2023, will qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The second and third placed teams progress to the 2024 Final Olympic Qualification Tournament.

Also the top two teams will qualify for the 2024 Challenger Series