Rotary Club donates N2M to schools in Koko, Ajagbodudu

Dickson Omobola

Rotary Club of Koko District 9141, Thursday, donated N2M to students of Beach Secondary School, Koko and Omateye College, Ajagbodudu, in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

30 units of four in one school desks were presented to Beach Secondary School and 20 units of four in one desks were given to Omateye College.



Presenting the items, the Club’s president, Rtn Oloma Eyewuoma said education has become vital to society’s betterment, hence the decision to embark on the desk project.

Eyewuoma said the desk project became necessary because a critical feasibility study revealed that some students of the schools were sitting on the floor.

Encouraging those present to join a Rotary Club, he called on well-meaning individuals, groups and corporate organisations to join the Club in assisting the government to bring succour to society.

In her remarks, the principal of Omateye College, Ajagbodudu, Mrs Owhuvwie Grace, represented by the vice principal Mrs Nunu Florence thanked them for their thoughtfulness to provide help to the school.

She added that the school was in dire need of the desks, saying they had written countless times to the state for intervention.

Also speaking, the Charter President, Rtn. Tuoyo Utieyone and immediate Past President, Rtn Oti Emmanuel, urged the schools’ management and students to embrace the maintenance culture, noting that the desks must be well used to encourage further donations.

In three years of existence, the Rotary Club of Koko, has provided full scholarship to deserving students of secondary schools in Koko, provided text and note books and other educational materials worth millions of naira to students of Iwere college Koko, and Beach secondary school Koko to support students and engender the reading culture.