Rivers Utd, Katsina Utd advance to Naija Super 8 final

By John Egbokhan, Eket

Rivers United on Sunday outwitted Bendel Insurance 3-2 in the Naija Super 8 south- south playoffs match at the Eket Township stadium and booked a place in the national tournament holding next month in Lagos.

In the last game of the three-day long playoffs organised by Flykite production, Rivers United scored the opener off a fine strike by Albert Korvah after 10 minutes.

But Bendel Insurance found the equaliser off an expertly converted penalty kick by Dede Mogara on 43 minutes.

However, Rivers United restored their lead off a beautiful strike by Albert Korva after a well coordinated attacking run that left goalkeeper Kola Oladipo stranded in the vital area of Insurance.

But the drama continued as Insurance equalised yet again, with substitute Okon Ini-Obong scoring what would go down as the goal of the playoffs here.

However just when it seemed the game would end in a draw, Morris Chukwu scored the winner from the penalty spot on 90 minutes as Rivers claimed a ticket to the tournament final in Lagos.

Katsina Utd pip Kano Pillars

Katsina United qualified following a 1-0 victory over Kano Pillars in the north-west conference playoff.

In yesterday’s game of the biggest offseason tournament organised by Flykite Production, Samson Olasofo scored the only goal eight minutes from regulation time as Katsina United edged out neighbors Pillars in a cagey affair.

Olasofo beat the offside trap before slotting past goalkeeper Joshua Enaholo. It was a kind of atonement for the Olasofo, who had in the 63rd minute missed the best chance for Katsina United. His miss was similar to that of Yakubu Aiyegbeni against South Korea at the World Cup..

The howler was so bad that Olasofo refused to get up from the ground for almost three minutes as he rued what was an open net opportunity to score. Even Pillars goalkeeper Enaholo thought the ball was resting in his net.

But the memory of that miss was banished eternally by Olasofo, whose goal was enough to propel Katsina United into the Naija Super 8 national tournament in Lagos next month, despite a late shout for a penalty by Pillars, which was ignored by the match officials