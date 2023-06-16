Rivers Police hit kidnappers den, neutralise 3

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – Police in Rivers state have killed three kidnappers in their Isiodu Forest den in Emohua Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Emeka Nwonyi, said his men acting on intelligence report raided the kidnappers den at about 3.30 am Friday at Isiodu.

Nwonyi said, “The hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire and a gun battle ensued. Three of the hoodlums fatally wounded were confirmed dead at the hospital. Eight magazines, 70 rounds of live ammunition and 10 cartridges were recovered.”

CP Nwonyi also disclosed a case in which his Command’s operatives on “routine patrol” spotted a corpse tied with bodily injuries, resulting in the arrest of a suspect as investigation continues.