Rivers NSCDC Commandant removed over faceoff with tanker drivers

File photo

By Egufe Yafugborhi

COMMANDANT General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has removed Rivers State Commandant, Micheal Ogar, over picketing of the State Command’s headquarters of the Corps in Port Harcourt by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Audi in a statement by the Director, NSCDC Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, said he has, “Constituted a committee to carry out investigation into the incident in Port Harcourt. Under my watch, no act of indiscipline, compromise or sabotage would be condoned from anyone within and outside the Corps.

“I have given the committee a marching order to ascertain the role played by either of the parties and anyone found guilty would be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

PTD branch of NUPENG had, yesterday, barricaded the Olu Obasanjo Road entrance of the NSCDC, Rivers Command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt with over 30 fuel tankers, disrupting the Corps operations and traffic in the busy neighbourhood.

Their action was in response to the lingering conflict over the Corps impounding of three fuel trucks bearing 130,000 litres of premium motor spirits (PMS) belonging to members of the union.

Public Relations Officer, PTD branch of NUPENG, Port Harcourt Zone, Johnbosco Alex, narrated the trucks and their drivers were arrested August 2022 despite alleged proof that the products in the tankers were genuinely loaded from tank farms.

Johnbosco said despite a court ruling on January 29, 2023 ordering the NSCDC to release the trucks and products, the Corps allegedly sold the products and held on to the trucks.

NSCDC boss has appealed for calm among all interested stakeholders, pending outcome of the investigation and expected resolutions.