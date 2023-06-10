Rivers: Fubara orders revocation of Andoni Road project

Gov. Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has ordered revocation and re-award of Andoni Section of the Ogoni/Opobo/Nkoro/Andoni Unity Road project for the failure of the contractors to deliver several years after receipt of full payment.

Fubara (Sim) after inspection of the project Saturday explained that a year ago, Rivers State Government held a meeting with Andoni opinion leaders and the contractors to work out modalities for smooth execution of the project with all agreed contractual terms met by the government, but that the contractors have failed on their part.

Directing the Commissioner of Works to immediately commence the process of revocation and re-award of the project, the Governor noted that, “In all 23 Local Government Areas, we made a pledge to the people that security of lives and property would be our major assignment and to ensure that every project initiated and ongoing would be completed

“Recall that the Ogoni/Opobo/Nkoro/Andoni Unity Road project was initiated by the Dr Peter Odili administration. The immediate past administration also executed major parts of the project. We made a promise to Andoni people that this road will be delivered, and I intend to deliver it within the first year of my administration.”