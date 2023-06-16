Ribadu’s appointment, proof of Tinubu’s commitment to tackling insecurity — CNG

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision in appointing Malam Nuhu Ribadu as Special Adviser on Security, saying that it was proof that he was committed in tackling security challenges bedevilling the nation.

The CNG in a statement by its spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, also urged Tinubu to maintain balance and fairness in his subsequent appointments. They further called on him to make competence and character the hallmarks of his appointment.

The statement read: “The Coalition of Northern Groups wishes on behalf of the larger Northern society commend the foresight and exemplary wisdom of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the selection of Malam Nuhu Ribadu for appointment as Special Adviser on security.

“The CNG views this appointment as incontrovertible proof of President Tinubu’s commitment to the discharge of the vital task of providing adequate securty to citizens.

“A square peg in a square hole, Nuhu Ribadu appropriately fits the position he is called to occupy as a universally acknowledged security expert blended in rare quality of fortitude and strength of character.

“A man of proven integrity, honesty and experience, Ribadu doubtlessly possesses the necessary capacity, competence and moral character and courage to undertake this task of advising the President on ways to secure the citizens and the nation as well as successfully coordinate the nation’s security intelligence network.

“The North as a whole reposes abiding faith in Malam Nuhu Ribadu’s ability to keep the trust and live up to the expectations of Mr President and the country generally.

“His appointment is significant because by now, everyone must be aware that a major hindrance to the success of the war against pervasive insecurity in the past is defence corruption.

“With a rogued, incorruptibly tested Police officer, with vast exposure and experience such as Malam Ribadu, we are sure to witness a vastly improved security environment in a very short time.

“Nuhu Ribadu’s appointment has reassured the Northern region of President Tinubu’s preparedness for governance in an inclusive national space.

“While the CNG acknowledges Mr President’s reassuring gesture to the North and congratulates Ribadu on this well-deserved appointment, we remain hopeful that the President will maintain such balance and fairness in subsequent appointments.

“We are hopeful that the President would continue to make capacity, competence and character the hallmark for all his future appointments and avoid the traps of discredited former this and that who have no remaining utility value.”