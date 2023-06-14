Revealed: Why Tinubu suspended Bawa, EFCC chair

By Nwafor Sunday

It’s no longer news that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has suspended the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa.

Willie Bassey, Director, Information, office of the SGF, who revealed the information to journalists noted that, Bawa’s suspension was to enable security agents conduct proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

There has been several allegations against Bawa since he assumed office as EFCC chair.

Recently, a former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, had accused Bawa of demanding $ 2 million as a bribe from him.

The allegation has far been denied by Bawa who opined through the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, that the former governor should provide evidence to back his claim.

Mr Uwujaren said the commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.

Again, Bawa has been accused of abusing his office which he should have honored and kept sacred.

However, Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.