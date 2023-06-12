Restore issuance of Form M for Diaspora students, NANS begs Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended President Bola Tinubu for embarking on the reform of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and called for the restoration of the use of Form M through which Nigerians studying abroad get foreign exchange to pay their fees.

In a statement yesterday by the NANS Vice President, External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, the association also expressed support for the President’s action in suspending the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

“NANS agree and express satisfaction with the recent suspension of Godwin Emefiele from the CBN. He should be made to account for all that happened during his tenure. His withdrawal of From M from Nigerian students in the Diaspora really put the students in serious problems,” NANS said.

The association also called for the probe of various allegations flying around regarding the activities of Emefiele while in office, especially those involving security issues.

It lauded the Department of State Service, DSS, for the prompt handling of the Emefiele issue.

“We also use this medium to appeal to our President, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to look into and resolve the Form M withdrawn from our students overseas and the unavailability/ ridiculous exchange rate of Forex. We are pleased with how far President Tinubu has been handling state matters since his assumption of office and we are hopeful of a better Nigeria,” NANS stated.