Respect for religious differences will enhance peaceful coexistence — Kukah Centre

The Kukah Centre Faith, Leadership and Public Policy, on Sunday said respect for religious difference would enhance peaceful coexistence, development and stability in the communities.

The centre made the call in a Communique issued by Fr Onuh Sixtus, after a one day Conference on Inter-religious Dialogue, Seeking Common Ground for Collaboration in a community at the centre on Saturday in Kaduna State.



Recalls that the one day dialogue was organised by Kukah Centre partnership Justice, Development and Peace Initiative and Global Peace Foundation .



The communique also called for regular meeting at the community level to foster good understanding among the religious groups.



He said promoting inter community relationship would foster peace.



He called for the establishment of a forum for the youth to enlighten them on the need to live in peace .

“Inter-religious dialogue should organise training for Pastor and Imam on the need for peaceful co-existance and fairness.



“There should be a forum where pastor and Iman will come together in their various communities to discuss and encourage the religious leaders for peaceful co-existance .” he said.



Sixtus said grey areas in religions should be managed .



He called for inter state visit in the country, to learn from each other and achieve inter communal collaboration.



“Grassroots meeting among stakeholders is very critical in inter-religious dialogue for peace and stability, ” Sixtus said.



Participants are drawn from security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, as well as youths and women.